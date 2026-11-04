Hasan Piker discusses results in the midterm elections he campaigned for
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with prominent left-wing Twitch streamer and commentator Hasan Piker about preliminary results of the midterm elections.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with prominent left-wing Twitch streamer and commentator Hasan Piker about preliminary results of the midterm elections.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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