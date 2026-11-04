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NH 2026 General Election Results

Adam Hamilton is the first Democrat since 1932 to win a U.S. Senate seat in Kansas

NPR | By Michel Martin
Published November 4, 2026 at 11:08 AM EST

NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Adam Hamilton, a pastor who became the first Democrat in nearly a century to win a U.S. Senate seat in Kansas.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is a host of Morning Edition.
See stories by Michel Martin

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