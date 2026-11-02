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Second trial for man accused of starting deadly Palisades fire to begin

NPR | By Steve Futterman
Published November 2, 2026 at 4:41 AM EST

The man accused of starting the blaze that sparked the Palisades fire is facing a retrial. In June, the first attempt to convict him ended in a mistrial.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Steve Futterman

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