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How 2 GOP incumbents in Pennsylvania are approaching the midterms and Trump

WHYY | By Carmen Russell-Sluchansky
Published November 2, 2026 at 6:56 AM EST

Two Republican incumbents in competitive districts in Pennsylvania are adopting different campaign approaches when it comes to President Trump.

Copyright 2026 WHYY
Carmen Russell-Sluchansky

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