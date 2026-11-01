This legendary board game could take decades to complete
Andy Taeger & James Purcell are trying to become the first people ever complete the board game Campaign for North Africa. The is so complex it could take decades to finish.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Andy Taeger & James Purcell are trying to become the first people ever complete the board game Campaign for North Africa. The is so complex it could take decades to finish.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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