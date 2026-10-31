A new political era in the Southern Philippines
A new local government has taken its seat in the southern Philippines, in a step that marks a milestone in the peace process for a conflict that has lasted some 80 years.
Copyright 2026 NPR
A new local government has taken its seat in the southern Philippines, in a step that marks a milestone in the peace process for a conflict that has lasted some 80 years.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.