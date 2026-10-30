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Alaska voters react to allegations of a spoiler in the U.S. Senate race

NPR | By Liz Ruskin
Published October 30, 2026 at 5:36 PM EDT

Alaska voters react to allegations that Democrats recruited  a spoiler in the U.S. Senate race there. But some say Republican groups promote spoilers too.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Liz Ruskin

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