Millions of Americans have already cast their votes for the midterms, data shows
Millions of Americans have voted in the 2026 midterm election and early voter turnout is higher than in 2018 and 2022 at the same point.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Millions of Americans have voted in the 2026 midterm election and early voter turnout is higher than in 2018 and 2022 at the same point.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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