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Millions of Americans have already cast their votes for the midterms, data shows

NPR | By Saige Miller,
A Martínez
Published October 23, 2026 at 4:42 AM EDT

Millions of Americans have voted in the 2026 midterm election and early voter turnout is higher than in 2018 and 2022 at the same point.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Saige Miller
Saige Miller is a national politics reporter on NPR's Politics & Policy desk, where she primarily focuses on the West Coast. She reports from rural Washington state. 
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First.

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