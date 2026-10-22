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Zadie Smith reflects on the 25th anniversary of her debut novel 'White Teeth'

NPR
Published October 22, 2026 at 4:47 PM EDT

Author Zadie Smith reflects on the 25th anniversary of her debut novel "White Teeth" and how her relationship with time has shifted over the years.

Copyright 2026 NPR

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