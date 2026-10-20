Beef producers could play a big role in this year's midterm elections
Trump's policies have complicated his support among beef producers, a key constituency in states where tight Senate races could sway control of the body.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Trump's policies have complicated his support among beef producers, a key constituency in states where tight Senate races could sway control of the body.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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