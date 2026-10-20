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Beef producers could play a big role in this year's midterm elections

NPR | By Danielle Kurtzleben
Published October 20, 2026 at 6:35 PM EDT

Trump's policies have complicated his support among beef producers, a key constituency in states where tight Senate races could sway control of the body.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Danielle Kurtzleben
Danielle Kurtzleben is a White House correspondent on NPR's Washington Desk. She appears regularly on the NPR Politics Podcast and other NPR shows. 
See stories by Danielle Kurtzleben

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