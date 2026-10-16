'Washington Post' photographer recounts Israeli settler attack
Washington Post freelance photographer Heidi Levine was attacked by Israeli settlers in the West Bank. Levine speaks with NPR's Scott Detrow about the attack.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Washington Post freelance photographer Heidi Levine was attacked by Israeli settlers in the West Bank. Levine speaks with NPR's Scott Detrow about the attack.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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