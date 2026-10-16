Midterm ad spending climbed over $10 billion this week, what does it buy?
Money is pouring into political races across the country, but are there limits to how much the extra cash can do to sway the outcome of the midterms.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Money is pouring into political races across the country, but are there limits to how much the extra cash can do to sway the outcome of the midterms.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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