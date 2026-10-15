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France investigates cyberattack that hacked retailers' refrigeration systems

NPR | By Eleanor Beardsley
Published October 15, 2026 at 4:46 AM EDT

France has opened an investigation into a cyberattack that hit hundreds of food retailers, causing refrigerators to malfunction across the country.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Eleanor Beardsley
Eleanor Beardsley is an NPR correspondent based in Paris, France.
See stories by Eleanor Beardsley

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