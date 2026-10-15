France investigates cyberattack that hacked retailers' refrigeration systems
France has opened an investigation into a cyberattack that hit hundreds of food retailers, causing refrigerators to malfunction across the country.
Copyright 2026 NPR
France has opened an investigation into a cyberattack that hit hundreds of food retailers, causing refrigerators to malfunction across the country.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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