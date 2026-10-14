Morning news brief
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy sits down with NPR to talks about the ongoing war in his country, Pope Leo has lung cancer, the Vatican announced, U.S. ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle resigns.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy sits down with NPR to talks about the ongoing war in his country, Pope Leo has lung cancer, the Vatican announced, U.S. ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle resigns.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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