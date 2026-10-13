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How will a diesel deal with Russia impact the U.S. market?

NPR | By Willa Rubin,
Ailsa Chang
Published October 13, 2026 at 4:03 PM EDT

The price of diesel hit an all-time high in the U.S. in September. Can President Trump's deal for Russia to release more diesel onto the market bring the price down?

Copyright 2026 NPR
Willa Rubin
Willa Rubin covers energy for the NPR Business Desk. 
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist and a host of NPR’s newsmagazine All Things Considered, as well as NPR’s daily news podcast Consider This.
See stories by Ailsa Chang

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