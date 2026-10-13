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Conservative super-lawyer squares up for latest Supreme Court argument

NPR | By Carrie Johnson
Published October 13, 2026 at 4:03 PM EDT

Conservative lawyer Paul Clement seems to be everywhere lately. He is one of the most prolific people to argue before the Supreme Court in modern times.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Carrie Johnson
Carrie Johnson is a Supreme Court and Justice Correspondent for NPR. She covers a variety of stories about justice issues, law enforcement, and legal affairs for NPR’s flagship programs and podcasts.
See stories by Carrie Johnson

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