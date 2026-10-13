Conservative super-lawyer squares up for latest Supreme Court argument
Conservative lawyer Paul Clement seems to be everywhere lately. He is one of the most prolific people to argue before the Supreme Court in modern times.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Conservative lawyer Paul Clement seems to be everywhere lately. He is one of the most prolific people to argue before the Supreme Court in modern times.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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