© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We're fiercely committed to bringing you reliable, fact-based news. While we missed our Fall Drive goal, it's not too late to help us finish strong. Take a minute to chip in today if you can!

Renee Good's family files lawsuits over her death during Minneapolis ICE surge

NPR | By Meg Anderson
Published October 2, 2026 at 4:44 AM EDT

The family of a woman killed during an immigration enforcement surge in Minnesota is filing two civil suits against the federal government.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Meg Anderson
Meg Anderson is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk.
See stories by Meg Anderson

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.