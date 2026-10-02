Renee Good's family files lawsuits over her death during Minneapolis ICE surge
The family of a woman killed during an immigration enforcement surge in Minnesota is filing two civil suits against the federal government.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The family of a woman killed during an immigration enforcement surge in Minnesota is filing two civil suits against the federal government.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.