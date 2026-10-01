The rising cost of borrowing piles more financial pressure onto consumers
Mortgage rates are at their highest level in almost three years. The rising cost of borrowing is driving life's major purchases further out of reach.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Mortgage rates are at their highest level in almost three years. The rising cost of borrowing is driving life's major purchases further out of reach.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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