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The rising cost of borrowing piles more financial pressure onto consumers

NPR | By Stephan Bisaha
Published October 1, 2026 at 5:34 PM EDT

Mortgage rates are at their highest level in almost three years. The rising cost of borrowing is driving life's major purchases further out of reach.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Stephan Bisaha

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