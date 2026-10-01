In Lebanon, a test to see if the army can keep Israel and Hezbollah apart
NPR visits the first of what are meant to be a series of pilot zones in south Lebanon, where the Lebanese army has taken charge after an Israeli pullout.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR visits the first of what are meant to be a series of pilot zones in south Lebanon, where the Lebanese army has taken charge after an Israeli pullout.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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