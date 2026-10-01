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In Lebanon, a test to see if the army can keep Israel and Hezbollah apart

NPR | By Jane Arraf
Published October 1, 2026 at 6:25 PM EDT

NPR visits the first of what are meant to be a series of pilot zones in south Lebanon, where the Lebanese army has taken charge after an Israeli pullout.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Jane Arraf
See stories by Jane Arraf

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