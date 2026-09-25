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U.S. Senate Candidates in Michigan campaign amidst a trade war with Canada

Michigan Public | By Russ McNamara
Published September 25, 2026 at 4:08 PM EDT

In Michigan, both candidates in a close race for a U.S. Senate seat reach out to autoworkers amid the trade war between the U.S. and Canada.

Copyright 2026 Michigan Public
Russ McNamara

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