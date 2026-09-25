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'Light Box' podcast explores the amazing and disturbing ways AI is infiltrating music

WBUR
Published September 25, 2026 at 12:05 PM EDT

In the new 10-part podcast “Light Box,” composer and audio journalist Mark Henry Phillips delves into what artificial intelligence is doing to music.

He speaks with music producers, songwriters, lawyers, researchers, and musicians, and talks about his own experience as a composer who is both amazed by and disturbed by what AI can do.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks to Phillips.

The cover of "Light Box" and author Mark Henry Phillips. (Courtesy of Radiotopia and Mark Henry Phillips)
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The cover of "Light Box" and author Mark Henry Phillips. (Courtesy of Radiotopia and Mark Henry Phillips)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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