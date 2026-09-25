Leon Bridges' new album 'Happiness Anytime' is about cultivating joy
On his new album, Leon Bridges teams up with members of the band Jungle, frees himself of genre constraints and creates music that cultivates joy.
Copyright 2026 WPLN News
On his new album, Leon Bridges teams up with members of the band Jungle, frees himself of genre constraints and creates music that cultivates joy.
Copyright 2026 WPLN News
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