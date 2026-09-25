© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
**DEADLINE APPROACHING! Win a trip to Japan! Support independent, community-supported journalism now. Thank you for making our work possible!**

Leon Bridges' new album 'Happiness Anytime' is about cultivating joy

WPLN | By Michelle Aslam,
Juana SummersJewly Hight
Published September 25, 2026 at 4:45 PM EDT

On his new album, Leon Bridges teams up with members of the band Jungle, frees himself of genre constraints and creates music that cultivates joy.

Copyright 2026 WPLN News
Michelle Aslam
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a host of NPR's All Things Considered.
See stories by Juana Summers
Jewly Hight
NPR Music contributor.
See stories by Jewly Hight

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.