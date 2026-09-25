$100 million in teen pregnancy prevention funds remain unused. What happened?
EMBARGOED: A coalition of federal lawmakers ask HHS how it intends to spend $100 million on this program in the week before the fiscal year ends.
Copyright 2026 NPR
EMBARGOED: A coalition of federal lawmakers ask HHS how it intends to spend $100 million on this program in the week before the fiscal year ends.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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