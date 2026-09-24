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Thousands of people gather for a South African barbecue, aiming to set a world record

NPR | By Kate Bartlett
Published September 24, 2026 at 6:58 PM EDT

South Africa is aiming to smash a savory world record — the world's largest BBQ — and more boerewors sausage than you can shake a stick at.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Kate Bartlett

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