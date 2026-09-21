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Previewing some of the season's big books

WBUR
Published September 21, 2026 at 12:06 PM EDT
(Getty Images)
Getty Images
(Getty Images)

As the calendar turns to fall tomorrow, we take a look at some of the buzzy books that are coming out with Here & Now‘s go-to book expert, Traci Thomas of “The Stacks” podcast.

Book reccomendations

Fiction

  • by Min Jin Lee
  • by Deesha Philyaw
  • by Marlon James
  • by Nafissa Thompson-Spires
  • by Fred Josephs
  • by Sarah Anderson
  • by Yiyun Li
  • by Kwan Ann Tan
  • by Harold Rodgers

Nonfiction

  • by Wendy S. Walters
  • by Rozinna Ali
  • by Kai Bird with Susan Goldmark
  • by Harel Shapira
  • by Mahmoud Khalil
  • by Cheyenne Roundtree
  • by David Treuer
  • by Michele Jackson
  • by James Gleick
  • by Garret M. Graff
  • by Azra Liaqat Khan

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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