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FAA to launch AI-enhanced software to help manage the nation's airspace

NPR | By Joel Rose,
Steve Inskeep
Published September 21, 2026 at 4:37 AM EDT

Regulators at the Federal Aviation Administration are preparing to roll out AI-enhanced software in an $875 million overhaul to manage the nation's airspace.

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Joel Rose
Joel Rose is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk. As the network’s transportation correspondent since 2023, Rose’s reporting focuses on roadway and pedestrian safety, an air travel system under stress and how emerging technologies are changing the ways we get around.
See stories by Joel Rose
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition and Up First.
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