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'If I Go Will They Miss Me' is an intense but tender coming-of-age story set in L.A.

NPR | By Bob Mondello
Published September 17, 2026 at 5:29 PM EDT

A 12-year-old idolizes his father who is just home from prison in this intense but tender drama from writer-director Walter Thompson-Hernandez.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Bob Mondello
Bob Mondello reviews movies and covers the arts for NPR and shares critiques and commentaries on NPR's award-winning newsmagazine All Things Considered.
See stories by Bob Mondello

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