'If I Go Will They Miss Me' is an intense but tender coming-of-age story set in L.A.
A 12-year-old idolizes his father who is just home from prison in this intense but tender drama from writer-director Walter Thompson-Hernandez.
Copyright 2026 NPR
A 12-year-old idolizes his father who is just home from prison in this intense but tender drama from writer-director Walter Thompson-Hernandez.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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