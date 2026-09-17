Behind the overture from the European Union to Canada
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Ian Bremmer, president and founder of the Eurasia Group, about the latest developments between Canada, the European Union and the U.S.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Ian Bremmer, president and founder of the Eurasia Group, about the latest developments between Canada, the European Union and the U.S.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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