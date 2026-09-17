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Mary Louise Kelly
Mary Louise Kelly is a host of All Things Considered, NPR's flagship afternoon newsmagazine. She is also the host of NPR's national security podcast, Sources & Methods.
See stories by Mary Louise Kelly
Lauren Hodges
Lauren Hodges is a producer for All Things Considered.
See stories by Lauren Hodges
Patrick Jarenwattananon
Host of NPR Music's A Blog Supreme
See stories by Patrick Jarenwattananon

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