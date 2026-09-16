What the Fed rate hike means for pocketbooks and politics
The Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates has broader political and economic implications, with affordability top of mind for voters ahead of the midterms.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates has broader political and economic implications, with affordability top of mind for voters ahead of the midterms.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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