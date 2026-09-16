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What the Fed rate hike means for pocketbooks and politics

NPR | By Stephan Bisaha,
Mara Liasson
Published September 16, 2026 at 4:53 PM EDT

The Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates has broader political and economic implications, with affordability top of mind for voters ahead of the midterms.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Stephan Bisaha
Mara Liasson
Mara Liasson is a national political correspondent for NPR.
See stories by Mara Liasson

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