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What's next for Senator John Fetterman?

NPR | By Juana Summers
Published September 14, 2026 at 4:34 PM EDT

NPR's Juana Summers talks with Adam Jentleson, former chief of staff for Pennsylvania Democratic Senator John Fetterman, about recent revelations about Sen. Fetterman's work performance.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a host of NPR's All Things Considered.
See stories by Juana Summers

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