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The Rio Grande is having its driest year on record

NPR | By Bryce Dix
Published September 14, 2026 at 4:34 PM EDT

Colorado River drought gets a lot of headlines, but the Rio Grande is having one of its driest years ever. What a recent surge of water for nature says about its future.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Bryce Dix
Bryce is in his junior year as an undergraduate at the University of New Mexico. He has a passion for making anything media related, from fine art...

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