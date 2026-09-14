The Rio Grande is having its driest year on record
Colorado River drought gets a lot of headlines, but the Rio Grande is having one of its driest years ever. What a recent surge of water for nature says about its future.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Colorado River drought gets a lot of headlines, but the Rio Grande is having one of its driest years ever. What a recent surge of water for nature says about its future.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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