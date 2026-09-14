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Psychedelics get a hearing at FDA

NPR | By Will Stone,
Scott Detrow
Published September 14, 2026 at 4:34 PM EDT

The Trump administration has signaled it's behind the psychedelic renaissance, but there are still big questions about how these drugs will be administered once they are approved by the FDA.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Will Stone
Scott Detrow
Scott Detrow is a host of All Things Considered, as well as NPR’s daily news podcast Consider This.
See stories by Scott Detrow

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