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Houthi rebels' rapid advance down Yemen's Red Sea coast threatens new front in Iran war

WBUR
Published September 14, 2026 at 11:57 AM EDT

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels have seized control of the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, the crucial gateway for global shipping to pass between the Red Sea and Indian Ocean.

For more than a month, the Houthis have been striking Saudi oil infrastructure and shipping, putting pressure on global oil prices and boosting Iran’s leverage with the United States.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with CNN’s Nic Robertson.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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