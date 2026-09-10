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Tiny Desk Radio: Ty Dolla $ign, Little Dragon, The Internet, Mac Miller

NPR
Published September 10, 2026 at 1:49 PM EDT
Mac Miller performs a Tiny Desk Concert on August 1, 2018.
Eslah Attar
/
NPR
Mac Miller performs a Tiny Desk Concert on August 1, 2018.

Hosts Bobby Carter and Anamaria Sayre look back on the life and music of one of the most beloved artists who's ever come through the Tiny Desk: Mac Miller. We'll also hear sets from artists in his orbit: Ty Dolla $ign, Little Dragon and The Internet.

Look for Tiny Desk Radio on your local NPR station.

Ty Dolla $ign: Tiny Desk Concert

Little Dragon: Tiny Desk Concert

The Internet: Tiny Desk Concert

Mac Miller: Tiny Desk Concert

Tiny Desk Radio is produced by Noah Caldwell and Walter Ray Watson. Lars Gotrich is our editor, and Neil Tevault is our technical director. Suraya Mohamed is the executive producer of NPR Music and Sonali Mehta is executive director. Our theme was composed by Kaelin Ellis.

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