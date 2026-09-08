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Milford police say they need traffic cameras for their safety

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published September 8, 2026 at 4:00 PM EDT
A Flock Safety license plate reader.
David Goldman
/
AP
A Flock Safety license plate reader.

Milford police say traffic cameras and license-plate readers are essential to their safety. That comes as the city has backed down a little on their use, after becoming the center of the debate over the cameras in Connecticut.

Milford’s police chief, Keith Mello, has been one of the biggest advocates for the technology. Residents, at least the most outspoken ones, are very opposed. Hundreds of angry, vocal residents have spoken and protested at a series of town hall meetings in Milford this summer. They said it violates privacy and that it’s unclear how the data is used.

Milford’s still using the tech. But last week, the city put a moratorium on new cameras. They’ve also deactivated at least nine cameras and asked Flock to come get them.

The city’s police union filed a cease-and-desist last month. They say shutting down the cameras would put police and the city at risk. The complaint is set to go before the state labor relations board this week.
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Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
See stories by Davis Dunavin
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