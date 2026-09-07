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Social media influencers called out for bad tennis etiquette at U.S. Open

NPR | By Michel Martin
Published September 7, 2026 at 4:42 AM EDT

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with tennis writer Courtney Nguyen about the controversy surrounding social media influencers' behavior at the U.S. Open.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is a host of Morning Edition.
See stories by Michel Martin

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