Social media influencers called out for bad tennis etiquette at U.S. Open
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with tennis writer Courtney Nguyen about the controversy surrounding social media influencers' behavior at the U.S. Open.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with tennis writer Courtney Nguyen about the controversy surrounding social media influencers' behavior at the U.S. Open.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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