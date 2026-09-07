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Rubio to visit 3 Latin American countries this week

NPR | By Michele Kelemen
Published September 7, 2026 at 4:43 AM EDT

Secretary of State Marco Rubio heads to Colombia, Peru and Ecuador as President Trump hails a shift to the right in regional politics and a new era of U.S. dominance.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Michele Kelemen
A former NPR Moscow bureau chief, Michele Kelemen now covers the State Department. Her reports can be heard on all NPR News programs — from Morning Edition to All Things Considered.
See stories by Michele Kelemen

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