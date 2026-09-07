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A 'Hunger Games' prequel, a 'Social Network' follow-up and more fall movies on the wa

NPR | By Bob Mondello
Published September 7, 2026 at 4:32 PM EDT

A selective peek at the comedies, adventures, romances and awards contenders opening in cinemas between Labor Day and Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Bob Mondello
Bob Mondello reviews movies and covers the arts for NPR and shares critiques and commentaries on NPR's award-winning newsmagazine All Things Considered.
See stories by Bob Mondello

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