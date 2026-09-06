At least five dead after Amazon cargo plane crashes at Miami airport

Updated September 7, 2026 at 8:00 AM EDT

Authorities in Florida on Monday were investigating a plane crash in Miami International Airport that killed at least five people a day earlier.

Five people were also injured in the crash, though it is not yet clear how many of the people killed or hurt were on board the plane or on the ground.

An Amazon Prime cargo plane was landing at the airport around 2 p.m. ET on Sunday when it overran the runway, crashed and rammed into vehicles on the ground, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Amazon says the plane was operated by 21 Air, a contract cargo carrier.

Rosie Cordero-Stutz, the Miami-Dade County sheriff, said that the plane came to rest in a field adjacent to the airport.

Photos from the scene showed the Prime Air plane, a Boeing 767, off the runway, in a parking lot, its wings charred.

In a statement to NPR, the FAA said that Flight 7598 originally took off from Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The FAA said it will investigate the crash.

The Miami-Dade Aviation Department said in a statement that the plane overran the diagonal runway and is disabled at the northwest end of the airport.

"What we found was a very complex situation here," Miami-Dade County Fire Chief Ray Jadallah told reporters on Sunday. Jadallah said the airplane struck a couple of vehicles, requiring extrication of trapped victims. He also said emergency teams were engaged in a search and rescue operation of the pilot and co-pilot.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said over 60 MDFR units had responded. Jadallah said there was a fuel leak from the aircraft, which they were working to mitigate.

On the ground on Monday also were National Transportation Safety Board investigators as they looked into all factors, from potential mechanical failure to environmental variables or flight crew performance.

Following the crash, the FAA on Sunday issued a ground stop on planes until 3 p.m. that was later extended until 5:30 p.m. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the ground stop was ordered so that first responders could assess the scene and warned travelers of "significant delays and potential cancellations."

The closure caused delays, flight cancellations and long lines at the airport with passengers rebooking flights. Miami International Airport said on Monday morning that two of the four runways were back open, but cautioned that it was still dealing with the "impacts of this incident."

"This is a fast-moving situation and we're still gathering details. We're working closely with local authorities and officials to understand exactly what happened," said Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel in a post on social media. "Right now, our absolute priority is the safety, well-being, and care of everyone involved. We're doing everything we can to support those affected."

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