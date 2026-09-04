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The relevance of 'Nickel and Dimed' 25 years since it came out

WBUR
Published September 4, 2026 at 12:06 PM EDT

The book “Nickel and Dimed,” written by journalist and activist Barbara Ehrenreich 25 years ago, was famed for the author going undercover to work low-wage jobs and tell the story of those struggling to get by.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong discusses the work and how it is more relevant than ever today with Alissa Quart. She co-founded the nonprofit Economic Hardship Reporting Project along with Ehrenreich and has a piece about “Nickel and Dimed” in The Nation.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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