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Immigration policies prompt differing messages from Republicans and Democrats

NPR | By Ximena Bustillo
Published September 3, 2026 at 4:38 PM EDT

Republicans see immigration as a winning issue ahead of the midterms as President Trump's administration ramps up arrests and deportations.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Ximena Bustillo
Ximena Bustillo is a multi-platform correspondent at NPR covering politics and policy in Washington related to DHS and immigration.

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