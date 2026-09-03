NH Supreme Court data breached in North American cybersecurity incident

Data from the New Hampshire Supreme Court was accessed in a cybersecurity breach earlier this year.

The state Supreme Court uses a software called C-Track, owned by West Publishing Corp., to manage its cases. In March 2026, an “unauthorized user” accessed sensitive data from C-Track systems, according to a press release from the New Hampshire Judicial Branch.

Court systems across 11 US States, Canada, and the Virgin Islands were all accessed, including New Hampshire.

West Publishing, the company that owns C-Track and a subsidiary of Thomson Reuters, discovered the unauthorized access on June 30, according to the press release. In July, West Publishing determined data from New Hampshire was accessed in that breach.

In mid-August, the state judicial branch received access to the breached files for review and found that names and addresses of people involved in cases filed between 2002-2015 were accessed. But, the judicial branch has not identified any leaked data that reveals sensitive information such as social security numbers, driver’s license numbers, dates of birth, medical information, or health insurance information.

In a statement emailed to NHPR, the judicial branch said, “The Judicial Branch’s information technology team is continuing to review the New Hampshire data to confirm that access was limited to what West Publishing disclosed, but at this point we have no indication that any sensitive personal information from New Hampshire was accessed.”

The information in the breached files has not been made public. According to the judicial branch, this breached data was stored in a system owned by the software company and was separate from the judicial branch's own systems and networks.

New Hampshire Superior and Circuit Courts do not use this software and were not impacted.