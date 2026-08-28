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Palestinians ban kites after Israel says wayward kites will be treated as act of war

NPR | By Anas Baba
Published August 28, 2026 at 4:46 AM EDT

Palestinians have started burning and banning kids kites after Israel says they'll treat them as hostile acts if they blow across the border.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Anas Baba
Anas Baba is NPR’s reporter in Gaza.

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