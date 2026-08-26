Meta settlement means new restrictions on nighttime and school-time scrolling for kids
Can the changes to Facebook and Instagram announced in the Meta settlement make a difference for the mental health of young people?
Copyright 2026 NPR
Can the changes to Facebook and Instagram announced in the Meta settlement make a difference for the mental health of young people?
Copyright 2026 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.