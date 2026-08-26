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Colorado AG calls notification limits most important part of Meta settlement

NPR | By Kai McNamee,
Sarah HandelAdrian Florido
Published August 26, 2026 at 4:08 PM EDT

NPR's Adrian Florido talks with Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser about the states' settlement with Meta over children's safety and their apps.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Kai McNamee
Sarah Handel
Adrian Florido
Adrian Florido is a national correspondent for NPR covering race and identity in America.

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