Xi Jinping is coming to the White House. Here's what to expect
Xi Jinping arrives in the US this week for an important summit with President Trump. We look at what President Trump and the Chinese leader want out of this visit.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Xi Jinping arrives in the US this week for an important summit with President Trump. We look at what President Trump and the Chinese leader want out of this visit.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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