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Xi Jinping is coming to the White House. Here's what to expect

NPR | By Debbie Elliott,
Emily Feng
Published September 20, 2026 at 8:26 AM EDT

Xi Jinping arrives in the US this week for an important summit with President Trump. We look at what President Trump and the Chinese leader want out of this visit.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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NPR National News
Debbie Elliott
NPR National Correspondent Debbie Elliott can be heard telling stories from her native South.
See stories by Debbie Elliott
Emily Feng

Emily Feng is a White House correspondent at NPR. Previously, she was a foreign correspondent for NPR covering China, Taiwan and beyond. 

See stories by Emily Feng
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