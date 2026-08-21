Woman plotted to bomb the New York State Capitol building, authorities say
The FBI says it used a sting operation as part of an investigation into an alleged plot to bomb the New York State Capitol building in Albany.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The FBI says it used a sting operation as part of an investigation into an alleged plot to bomb the New York State Capitol building in Albany.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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