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IndyCar racers descend on the streets of the National Mall this weekend

NPR | By Adam Bearne
Published August 21, 2026 at 4:43 AM EDT

As part of America's 250th birthday celebrations, IndyCar is holding a race on the streets around the National Mall in Washington, D.C. this weekend.

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Adam Bearne
Adam Bearne is an editor for Morning Edition.
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