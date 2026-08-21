IndyCar racers descend on the streets of the National Mall this weekend
As part of America's 250th birthday celebrations, IndyCar is holding a race on the streets around the National Mall in Washington, D.C. this weekend.
Copyright 2026 NPR
As part of America's 250th birthday celebrations, IndyCar is holding a race on the streets around the National Mall in Washington, D.C. this weekend.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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