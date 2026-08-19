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FCC head Brendan Carr says Disney free speech lawsuit is 'without merit'

NPR | By David Folkenflik
Published August 19, 2026 at 4:43 AM EDT

ABC and its corporate parent, The Walt Disney Co., filed a lawsuit against the FCC Tuesday, accusing the agency of violating its First Amendment rights.

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David Folkenflik
Folkenflik is NPR's media correspondent.
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