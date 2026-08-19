FCC head Brendan Carr says Disney free speech lawsuit is 'without merit'
ABC and its corporate parent, The Walt Disney Co., filed a lawsuit against the FCC Tuesday, accusing the agency of violating its First Amendment rights.
Copyright 2026 NPR
ABC and its corporate parent, The Walt Disney Co., filed a lawsuit against the FCC Tuesday, accusing the agency of violating its First Amendment rights.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.