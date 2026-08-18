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Families struggle with the financial impact of Trump's mass deportation campaign

NPR | By Nancy Guan
Published August 18, 2026 at 4:41 AM EDT

Fighting immigration detention can be expensive and some families now struggle with the financial fallout from the mass deportation campaign.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Nancy Guan

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